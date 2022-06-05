Gold Dust Day returns to Gold Hill

GOLD HILL, Ore. – After two long years, Gold Hill’s Gold Dust Day Heritage Celebration made its grand return on June 4th. The event celebrating the town’s heritage had a full parade, a street fair with over 50-food, crafts, and art vendors.

There were also plenty of activities for the kids, like pony rides and activities based on historical toys. Organizers tell us the event also marked the reopening of the Gold Hill Museum.

Vendors were happy to be back in gold hill to show everyone what they had to offer. Organizers say today was a huge success and they can’t wait till next year.