Gold Hill burglary suspect arrested

GOLD HILL, Ore. – Police said they caught a suspect in the act of burglarizing a concession stand in Gold Hill Saturday night.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said at about 9:37 p.m. on June 23, a person living near the Gold Hill Little League field reported a banging sound coming from the concession stand.
When a deputy arrived at the scene, 18-year-old Chase Alan Martin was reportedly caught in the act of burglarizing the building.
Investigators said Martin removed an air-conditioning unit so he could get inside the stand, which was ransacked with damages of at least $2000.
“Martin was apparently under the influence of alcohol and marijuana,” JCSO said. “Martin was initially uncooperative with deputies, but they were able to take him into custody.”
According to JCSO, the incident happened two days after Martin’s 18th birthday. Even though he was an adult when arrested, Martin was lodged in the Jackson County Juvenile Detention Center due to an outstanding warrant for a probation violation.
Martin was charged with second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief and second-degree trespassing.