Gold Hill residents under water boil advisory

GOLD HILL, Ore. — The City of Gold Hill is issuing a water boil advisory for homes south of 2nd Ave.
The city says issue comes from a water main break that has infected the public water system. It says Gold Hill residents have reported cloudy water and loss of water pressure.
Officials say if residents should boil water for a full minute before drinking, brushing their teeth, washing fruits and vegetables and making ice.
It says that contractors will work through the night to repair the leak and flush the drinking water system. Once the water service is restored, the city says the water boil order will last for up to 72 hours, as samples are collected.