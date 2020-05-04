Gold Hill store without gas pumps after alleged drunk driver crash

GOLD HILL, Ore. — Small businesses are already struggling amid the pandemic. Now a small Gold Hill store and gas station is without the use of its gas pumps.
Dawni Dwire has owned Dardanelles store for 13 years. When coronavirus hit, foot traffic slowed.
“Usually we are busy, like one after the other,” Dwire said.
But nothing could prepare Dwire for half her income to be taken away in a matter of seconds. Just last week, an alleged drunk driver crashed into her gas pumps after Dwire says the car lost control.
“I was coming around the corner and my other employee was calling me and I looked over at the store and I had just seen this big cloud of dust,” Dwire said.
She says debris was thrown everywhere, but the store front went untouched.
“Nine seconds and that drunk driver would have killed my employee too,” Dwire said.
Dwire says she’s just thankful the store is okay and no one was hurt.
The store will go about a month in total without the gas pumps. Dwire says they’re leaning on their community for support.
