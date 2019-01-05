Good Samaritan thwarts blind mans robbery

January 3rd was just like any other day for Brent Johnson, until he heard a cry for help.
“It was scary,” said Johnson, “pretty scary to hear that, cause I know my tenant is disabled.”
Johnson is the resident manager for the Royal Apartments in east Medford.
He was walking to his office when he noticed a tenant standing outside talking on the phone. Seconds later, he heard a large slam on his back wall.
“I ran outside and by the time I got right outside the door, the guy had had the victims cell phone in his hand and had his hand around his pocket, and as soon as I got close he stopped and took off running.”
Johnson took off after him, chasing the attacker down the street and tackling him.
“It’s just my nature I guess,” Johnson said, “I just didn’t want to see someone getting hurt in addition to a fact that someone who’s disabled too, someone who cant help for themselves.”
Now he’s being called a hero by police, a title the United States Navy veteran say’s he’s honored to have, but wasn’t aiming to get when he jumped in to help.
“I don’t know how many people would be willing to chase him down and stuff like that,” said Johnson, “but just thought it was the right thing to do. Honestly I feel good that I was actually able to catch the guy.”
Johnson said he hopes his story inspires people to help others.
“And most of all, my son sees it,” Johnson said. “My son can see it and appreciate the fact that, you know, I decided to try and help someone else out and I think that’s extremely important.
Once police arrived they arrested the suspect, Jeffery Aaron Moore.
He is now facing charges of possession of meth, robbery, assault, harassment and disorderly conduct.
According to police, Moore was under the influence at the time. The victim sustained a head injury during the altercation, but is expected to be okay.