Goodwill donations land in Medford canal

MEDFORD, Ore. — Soggy Goodwill donations went tumbling into a Medford canal, prompting concern.
It started as a tip from a concerned NBC5 viewer, who sent photos of the spill.
They showed boxes of what appear to be donations falling from the Goodwill warehouse in west Medford, into the Hopkins canal.
In a written statement to NBC5 News, Southern Oregon Goodwill says they are aware of the situation. They say wet cardboard boxes from recent rain fell when a perimeter fence gave way earlier this week.
They say items in the boxes were headed for the recycling process and had already gone through their stores.
When NBC5 stopped by the site, what had spilled in the canal was all cleaned up.
They company says they have a bid in to get a new fence to prevent this from happening again.