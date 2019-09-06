Gopher Fire burning in the Sky Lakes Wilderness

ROGUE RIVER-SISKIYOU NATIONAL FOREST, Ore. – A fire burning in the Sky Lakes wilderness south of Crater Lake has grown to an estimated 200 acres.
Recent lightning strikes caused five small fires about 13 miles east of Prospect. Those fires combined and created the Gopher Fire, which was estimated to be about 200 acres in size as of Friday afternoon.
A helicopter and air tankers are working to slow the progression of the fire, with more resources on the way.
A pattern of cool weather is causing fire managers to be optimistic about getting an early handle on the Gopher Fire.
While there were no closures, select trails in the Sky Lakes Wilderness could close in the future. Currently the Pacific Crest Trail is not threatened by the fire.