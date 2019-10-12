Gourds flying into the sky, harvest festival in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. — Gourds are being chucked for a good cause this weekend.
Dozens gathered at LongSword Vineyard in Jacksonville to watch and hurdle dozens of pumpkins into the sky on Saturday. It’s part of the vineyard’s fall festival again this year.
Siskiyou Upland Trails Association is partnering with Phoenix High School students to raise money to help maintain hiking trails on private and BLM lands. People can buy pumpkins and launch them at a hay castle using a trebuchet that was built by the students. According to Maggie Ives, one of the organizers and volunteers, it costs about $10,000 to build one mile of trail.
The harvest festival also includes pumpkin painting, a silent auction, family-fun farm activities, and wine tasting.
Details:
- LongSword Vineyard
- 8555 Highway 238, Jacksonville, Oregon 97530
- October 12 & 13, 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
