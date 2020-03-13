Gov. Brown closes all Oregon schools

Governor Kate Brown announces the closure of all Oregon schools K-12, starting Monday, March 16 through Tuesday, March 31.
In response with concerns over Coronavirus, Oregon schools will take the next two days to finalize plans for operating schools under these measures. Schools are planning to return Wednesday, April 1.
“I have heard from superintendents, school board members, teachers, parents, and students that it has now become impossible to functionally operate schools due to workforce issues and student absences. Schools are experiencing critical shortages in staff, and superintendents are concerned for school personnel who are at elevated risk such as those over age 60 and those with underlying medical issues,” Governor Brown said.
The Oregon Department of Education will examine details with continuing nutrition services during the closure, as well as child care programs.
“This is a trying time for our community and I am reluctant to increase the burden on families who are already struggling to adapt to and stay healthy during this crisis. However, we are left with little choice in light of school districts’ staff capacity and operational concerns,” Governor Brown said.
