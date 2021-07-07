Home
Gov. Brown declarers conflagration for Jack Fire in Douglas Co.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore.—Firefighters are actively working to put out a fire, that started in the Umpqua National Forest. It’s being called the Jack Fire, and right now it’s up to 1,000 acres and growing, with no containment.

It started Monday night, around 30 miles east of Glide.

The Douglas Forest Protective Association spotted it using smoke detection cameras. Multiple agencies are responding, from the ground and air.

Governor Kate Brown Tuesday invoked the emergency conflagration act in response to the Jack Fire. That means more resources from other counties can assist in the efforts. ​​​​​​​

“We had 9 engines, 2 hand crews, 3 water tenders, 3 heavy-lift helicopters a light helicopter, 3 air tankers 2 fixed wings were assigned,” said Steven Beri, a spokesperson for the Umpqua National Forest.

Here are evacuation orders in effect for Jack Fire.

There is a level 3 evacuation order for all recreation areas, homes, and businesses, located between mile marker 43 east, to Eagle Rock campground. Level 3, means leave now!

A level 2 get set warnings, is in place for everything east of Eagle Rock Campground to Soda Springs.

A type 2 Incident Management Team is taking over the management of the fire Tuesday night.

 

