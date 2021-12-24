Gov. Brown declares state of emergency due to severe winter weather

SALEM, Ore. —Governor Kate Brown declared a state of emergency Thursday lasting through January 3rd due to projected severe winter weather statewide. It goes into effect from December 23rd through January 3rd.

Our state has experienced a number of climate-related emergencies this year, and with another coming, I urge all Oregonians to make a plan with your family now and be prepared. I am directing state agencies to work proactively with local emergency management partners to coordinate on communications for emergency services, such as warming centers. Winter storms mean increased risk for those traveling as well as those staying home for the holidays. Check on your neighbors and loved ones when you can do so safely. If road conditions worsen, please help our first responders by staying home when possible.”

A full copy of the emergency declaration can be found here.