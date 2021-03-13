Home
Gov. Brown looking to advance the state’s vaccination timeline

MEDFORD, Ore. — Oregon is looking to advance its vaccination timeline, and Governor Kate Brown is hopeful the state can meet President Joe Biden’s May 1st goal, to have every adult who wants one, to get vaccinated.

Oregon Health Authority Director, Patrick Allen and Governor Brown said Oregon will change its timeline.

However, the state needs more information from the Federal Government about vaccine shipments, and more doses must arrive before changes to the timeline can happen.

“As weekly shipment allocations increase, we will reassess those timelines. If the doses are there, I have every intention of utilizing all available state and federal resources to match the president’s timeline for universal eligibility,” said Governor Brown.

For now, Brown said, Oregon will continue to prioritize seniors, people with underlying health conditions, and frontline workers.

According to Allen, as of Friday, Oregon has given first doses to 19% of the state’s population.

