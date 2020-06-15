Home
Gov. Brown plans to release 100 inmates due to COVID-19

SALEM, Ore. — Over 100 inmates across the state could be released, as Governor Kate Brown tries to limit the spread of COVID-19.

According to the Oregonian, Gov. Brown sent a letter to the department of corrections last week outlining who could be released.

Inmates that would be able to leave early would have to be considered vulnerable, must have already completed half of their sentence and can not have committed a crime against another person.

