Gov. Kate Brown declares state of emergency to address wildfires

Salem, Ore. – Wildfires across the state along with hot, dry and windy conditions have prompted Oregon Governor Kate Brown to declare a state of emergency.
The governor’s office said wildfire activity across the region is putting a strain on resources.
The emergency declaration by Governor Brown allows the Oregon National Guard to mobilize as-needed to assist the Oregon Department of Forestry and other firefighting agencies.
“As Oregon faces a near record-breaking heatwave, the threat of wildfires increases,” Governor Brown said. “I am thankful to the firefighters and crews working tirelessly throughout the state, and remind all Oregonians to be safe and follow posted fire bans. Our state agencies have a long-standing tradition of collaboration, and this declaration of emergency will ensure they have the resources needed to minimize the impact of wildfires.”