Gov. Kate Brown’s mask mandate trumps local school district decisions

MEDFORD, Ore. – As school districts prepare for the fall many parents are upset their child is required to wear a mask. The Medford School District, along with neighboring districts in Southern Oregon hear their community, but say their hands are tied.

Superintendent Brett Champion said about 70% of surveyed parents and staff don’t want to wear a mask in school. While they never made a final decision for the fall now they say they don’t have a choice.

“I hear why people are upset and why they are frustrated. We are too! If this was gonna be a mandate we wouldn’t have gone out and gathered all of the feedback that we did,” said Superintendent Champion.

Medford’s summer school is happening now. Since Gov. Kate Brown’s rules don’t take effect until the fall masks are currently optional.

