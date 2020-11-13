Governor Brown announces 2-week ‘freeze’

SALEM, Ore. — Starting next Wednesday, the entire State of Oregon will be under what Governor Kate Brown calls a “freeze” to slow the spread of COVID-19.
During a Friday press conference, Governor Brown said starting November 18, there will be new restrictions that will last for at least two weeks. Those restrictions include limiting restaurants to takeout only, capping the limit of people allowed in stores to 75% of capacity, closing gyms and fitness centers, and shutting down venues that hold indoor and/or outdoor events. In addition, churches and other faith-based venues will be limited to a maximum of 25 people indoors or 50 people outdoors.
Brown said she’s requiring all Oregonians to work from home “if at all possible.”
“I’m also asking Oregonians to wear a mask at all times, except when eating or drinking, whether you are indoors or outdoors,” Governor Brown said.”The evidence is very, very clear that masks save lives.”
Brown also updated guidelines regarding social get-togethers. She said Oregonians should only socialize with one other household. On top of that, she’s recommending limiting your social circle to just five other people during the two-week freeze.
Schools that meet state metrics can remain open. Childcare facilities can also remain open.
In a departure from Brown’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order from this past March, personal care providers like chiropractors and medical spas can remain open with strict guidelines in place.
After the two-week period passes, state officials will evaluate the situation to see if any further measures are necessary.
Brown said some counties may need to stay under the freeze longer than others. Multnomah County, for example, will be in the freeze for at least four weeks.
The new restrictions are in addition to a travel advisory Governor Brown announced Friday morning asking Oregonians, Californians, and Washingtonians to stay in their respective states and avoid traveling,