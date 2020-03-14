Home
Governor Brown holds press conference discussing school closure

Governor Kate Brown held a press conference earlier today explaining her decision to close public K-12 schools in Oregon for two weeks.

The decision came down late Thursday night. The Governor says it was made as a last resort. She says she realizes how important schools being open are to families across Oregon, but the health concerns regarding Coronavirus are too great. While thousands are working to find child care, she says the state is developing plans to help people who work in the medical field. In order to make sure they continue working.

“We are working to identify and provide child care coverage for those front line workers, like health care workers and first responders that are essential to the state’s public heath,” Governor Brown says.

Oregon Department of Education Director, Colt Gill is recommending children be away from older adults during the extended break. His department is also looking at options for kids to continue their schooling at home and discussing extending the school calendar into summer.

