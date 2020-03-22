Governor Brown issues order to temporarily ban residential evictions

SALEM, Ore. — Governor Kate Brown issued Executive Order 20-11 today, which places a temporary ban on residential evictions during the public health emergency caused by coronavirus.
The order also places a temporary hold throughout Oregon on law enforcement actions relating to residential evictions for not paying rent.
The order is in effect for 90 days.
“This is both a moral and a public health imperative. Keeping people in their homes is the right thing for Oregon families, and for preventing the further spread of COVID-19,” said Governor Brown.
