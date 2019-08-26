Home
Governor Brown signs Student Success act at South Medford High

Governor Brown signs Student Success act at South Medford High

Medford, Ore — It’s a first day of school tradition at South Medford High and this year the incoming class of 2023 had a very special guest.

For years, South Medford students and teachers have greeted the freshmen class with a wild assembly.

This year, Oregon Governor Kate Brown joined in.

Governor Brown also signed a provision of the Student Success Act, a bill that will dedicate one-billion dollars a year in state funds towards education.

“The goal is to make sure our students have what they need to succeed, and that every single students graduates from high school with a plan for their future and the ability to compete in our global economy,” said Governor Brown.

The Student Success Act wasn’t without controversy, disagreements over funding via a business tax led to a walkout by Republican lawmakers in May.

