Governor Kate Brown opposes de-listing the gray wolf

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Governor Kate Brown is coming out against the state wildlife department’s position on taking gray wolves off the federal Endangered Species List.
In a letter submitted to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service last month, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife Director Curtis Melcher said his agency supports the feds determination that the gray wolf no longer meets the definition of an endangered or threatened species in the lower 48.
But Governor Brown said that position is incorrect and she wants to correct it.
In her own letter to the federal agency, Brown said the state and its agencies do not support de-listing the gray wolf.
You can read Governor Brown’s letter HERE.