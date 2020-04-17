Home
GP Active Club discussing Boatnik’s future

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The Grants Pass Active Club is now working on a plan-b for it’s annual Boatnik event, as it continues to watch the pandemic unfold.

Currently, the annual event is still on for Memorial weekend.

However, the Active Club is meeting Thursday night and may soon announce a change of plans.

If the event is postponed pre-sale tickets will still be good for the later date, but ticket holders have a refund as an option.

If the event is completely cancelled ticket holders, vendors, and sponsors will be given a refund or the option of using that money for the 2021 event.

