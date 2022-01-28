GP school board adds ‘gender identity’ to district policies, following law

GRANTS PASS, Ore. —The Grants Pass school board voted Tuesday to add the term, “gender identity” to its policies district-wide.

The board voted unanimously to approve the change, as a result of House Bill 3041, which is required by law according to the school district. The bill removes gender identity from definition of sexual orientation and creates a stand-alone definition.

“I don’t know that it’s going to change in practice anything we’re already doing, I think its just kind of updating the policy so they are up to date and so that nobody is getting discriminated for any legitimate reason,” said Brian DeLaGrange, Grants Pass school board member.

It was just two months ago that hundreds of Grants Pass High School students walked out of class, to protest a school board decision, to reverse the firing of two educators.

The two promoted the controversial “I Resolve Movement.” It asks local, state, and federal leaders to adopt several principles and policies, including that there are two anatomical gender presentations, male and female. The educators are still suing the district in federal court.