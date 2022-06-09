GP urban campground getting closer to becoming reality

Jenna King
Posted by Jenna King June 8, 2022

GRANTS PASS, Ore. —The AllCare Community Foundation, and city of Grants Pass are getting closer to bringing an urban campground to the community.

In Monday’s city council workshop, the two fine tuned the grant language for creating it.

The proposed urban campground has run into a handful of obstacles. Previously, this N Street location was met with concern, because of it’s close to a school.

Now, requirements have been put in place for specific buffer distances from schools.

“It was a productive meeting where we went and got further down the whole process and I see it as a positive step and eventually we’ll have an alternative site to be able to transition people our of the parks and out houslessness in general,” said Doug Walker with AllCare Community Foundation.

Walker says, the next steps include having more council workshops to continue finalizing grant language.

AllCare continues to evaluate different properties in town, that fit the criteria.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Jenna King
Jenna King
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network. When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.
Skip to content