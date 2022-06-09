GP urban campground getting closer to becoming reality

GRANTS PASS, Ore. —The AllCare Community Foundation, and city of Grants Pass are getting closer to bringing an urban campground to the community.

In Monday’s city council workshop, the two fine tuned the grant language for creating it.

The proposed urban campground has run into a handful of obstacles. Previously, this N Street location was met with concern, because of it’s close to a school.

Now, requirements have been put in place for specific buffer distances from schools.

“It was a productive meeting where we went and got further down the whole process and I see it as a positive step and eventually we’ll have an alternative site to be able to transition people our of the parks and out houslessness in general,” said Doug Walker with AllCare Community Foundation.

Walker says, the next steps include having more council workshops to continue finalizing grant language.

AllCare continues to evaluate different properties in town, that fit the criteria.