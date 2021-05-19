GPDPS: Active ‘incident’ closes part of Rogue River Highway

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety says an active incident is happening on the 1800 block of Rogue River Highway with heavy police presence.
It says the roadway is currently closed.
NBC5 News has contacted GPDPS for more information, but we’ve yet to hear back.
A reporter at the scene says the Mobile Command is set up and one man has been taken into custody.
Stay with NBC5 News for more updates on this developing story.
To view the police’s original post, click here.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.