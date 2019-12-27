Home
GPDPS advises residents to record valuables in free, online system

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety recommends residents record valuables on a free online system.

According to GPDPS, ReportIt is a free system that allows citizens to upload images of electronics and other valuables. Serial numbers and specific descriptions can also be added to the item’s profile. If the items were ever stolen, law enforcement is able to easily identify the stolen property.

ReportIt is part of  LeadsOnline, which is a service GPDPS and other police agencies across the county use to recover stolen property. If an item is sold at a secondhand shop, it becomes viewable to participating law enforcement agencies.

Citizens can access the site at reportit.leadsonline.com.

