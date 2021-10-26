Home
GPDPS looking for missing endangered adult

GPDPS looking for missing endangered adult

Local News Top Stories ,

GRANTS PASS, Ore.- Grants Pass Department of Public Safety is asking the public for help in looking for a missing endangered adult.

It says on Monday October 25th around 11:30 PM, Gianna Carpenedo was seen on Redwood Avenue near Willow Lane in Grants Pass on foot. Police say 30-year-old Carpenedo has medical issues and is on medication for those medical needs.

Police say Carpenedo is a white female, five foot one, 200 pounds, with matted, shoulder-length brown hair and light brown eyes.  She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with “FAITH” on the front, blue jeans and tennis shoes.  She was carrying a Dr. Pepper branded acoustic guitar, and police say she may be frequenting parks.

If located, please contact the GPDPS at 541-450-6260. Reference case number 21-46257.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »