GPDPS looking for missing endangered adult

GRANTS PASS, Ore.- Grants Pass Department of Public Safety is asking the public for help in looking for a missing endangered adult.
It says on Monday October 25th around 11:30 PM, Gianna Carpenedo was seen on Redwood Avenue near Willow Lane in Grants Pass on foot. Police say 30-year-old Carpenedo has medical issues and is on medication for those medical needs.
Police say Carpenedo is a white female, five foot one, 200 pounds, with matted, shoulder-length brown hair and light brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with “FAITH” on the front, blue jeans and tennis shoes. She was carrying a Dr. Pepper branded acoustic guitar, and police say she may be frequenting parks.
If located, please contact the GPDPS at 541-450-6260. Reference case number 21-46257.
