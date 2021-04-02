GPSD 7 introduces new virtual school “GPFLEX” opening in fall of 2021

GRANTS PASS, Ore. —Grants Pass School District 7 announced it’ll open a new virtual school option, this fall. Grants Pass Flexible Learning Experience or GPFLEX as it’ll be called, it’s the district’s first virtual school experience for students and families.
It’s designed to meet the needs of families who want most of their children’s learning experiences to be from home. The district says it’s the ideal school to balance at-home learning with public education opportunities.
“We wanna make an environment that for those kids that it’s a bit of a struggle, we can create a different space for them to learn and also just be flexible,” said Todd Bloomquist, Director of School Improvement.
Families interested in learning more about GPFLEX are invited to attend a virtual open house Monday, April 5th, at 6:00 P.M.
For more information visit the school district’s website.
