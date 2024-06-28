GPSD & RCC Foundation partnership increases college-credit opportunities

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Grants Pass School District 7 (GPSD) and Rogue Community College (RCC) Foundation are collaborating to expand educational opportunities for students.

This partnership will be used to increase college-credit opportunities for students.

The RCC Foundation will be receiving approximately 350 acres of land on Stringer Gap Road from GPSD, which is valued at more than $1 million.

In return, the foundation will be providing scholarships to GPSD students which will cover the cost of RCC classes for years to come.

Kristin Hosfelt with Grants Pass School District 7 told NBC5 News this will be a great opportunity for students to take advantage of.

RCC is a wonderful partner for the district. Our students take more college credits at RCC than any other school in Jackson and Josephine County. And so the leadership for both organizations started brainstorming how we might be able to leverage this resource to benefit our students.

Starting this fall, the RCC Foundation will award $20,000 in annual tuition scholarships for GPSD students.

