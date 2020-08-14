Home
Grace Cascade Christian schools will have in-person option in fall

Grace Cascade Christian schools will have in-person option in fall

Education Local News Regional Top Stories

MEDFORD, Ore. — Grace Cascade Christian schools are returning to class in-person this fall.

The school sent out a letter to families Thursday, saying it’s important for students to get back in the classroom. While Jackson County does not meet school metrics for public schools, revised guidelines allow for some rural and private schools to return to in-person learning.

Cascade Christian says the school will enforce physical distancing and increase sanitation services.

The first day of school will be delayed. There will be a soft start on Sept. 14, and a firm start date for all students on Sept. 21.

There is also an online option for students who wish to use.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »