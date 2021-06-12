Home
Grange Co-op and S.O. Humane team up to find FUR-ever homes for dogs

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — The Central Point Grange Co-op and Southern Oregon Humane Society teamed up to find forever homes for dogs from the saving train today.

Grange Co-op says it hosts the adoption event at its store twice a year.

The humane society brought 20 dogs to the store, and by 1 p.m., 15 dogs had already been adopted.

“It’s heartwarming, lots of fun, we see them from the first day they arrive and they’re a little scared and unsure but by the time the event starts they’re so excited and happy,” said event organizers, Demetria Marical and Estrella Cervantes.

The next adoption event to be held at the Grange will be next year.

The event wrapped up at 4 p.m.

