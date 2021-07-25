Grange Co-Op raising money through customer “Round-Up” donations for Cattlemen’s Association

MEDFORD, Ore. — Some fire relief is coming to the Oregon Cattlemen’s Association through an effort by Grange Co-Op.
The financial aid is part of the “Grange Gives” campaign as the co-op pledges to match up to $5,000 raised by customers.
All of the stores now offer customers to round-up at the register which will go to help cattlemen devastated by the Bootleg Fire.
“Over 10,000 cattle have been effected and displaced,” Youth and Community Outreach Coordinator, Demetria Marical, said. “The already depleted resources for feed and hay due to the extreme drought in Klamath County has drastically reduced the resources available to producers,” she added.
Grange Co-Op said it plans to run the fundraiser through mid-August.
It helped raise over $50,000 for the Phoenix-Talent Fire Relief last year together with its customers.
