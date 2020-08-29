Grant Pass gym sees 20% of members freeze accounts

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Some gyms in Ore. may be open, but not all Oregonians are feeling safe going back to their regular workout routine.
Club Northwest in Grants Pass said not only have they seen a decrease in new memberships in comparison to pre-pandemic days, but in visits. Scott Draper, Founder and Owner of Club Northwest said it’s because 20% of it’s members’ accounts are frozen. While reasons vary, many of Club Northwests’ accounts are frozen due to coronavirus concerns.
“This is new for all of us, it’s something we are all figuring out together. We’ve been focused on folks’s wellness for 23 years here,” said Draper.
Club Northwest said while many of their members have decided to freeze their accounts, the gym is doing it’s part to make sure members who decide to go to the gym can stay safe.
