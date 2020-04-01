Home
Grants Pass Active Club handed out over 1,100 bags of produce

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Grants Pass Active Club held a fresh produce food drive at ‘Oregon Pour Authority’ Tuesday. So many cars showed up it created a traffic hazard.

Janet and Sarah Shard recently moved to the Grants Pass area.  When businesses started closing down due to the coronavirus pandemic, Sarah lost her job.

“Originally I came here this morning to get a bag of food and I was inspired to help and become a part of it,” said Sarah.

The two jumped in alongside many others helping distribute the food from the Grants Pass Active Club. Over 1,100 bags of fresh produce were distributed.

“This is probably the first time I felt apart of this community since I moved here,” said Sarah.

The event began at 11 a.m. but by 9 a.m. there was already a line forming. The Active Club is the group that started Boatnik decades ago wanted to help provide food to ease stress in the community.

The owner of ‘Oregon Pour Authority’ and member of The Active Club, Marv Ronsom, says “There’s a lot of people scared right now. So we’re coming together, we hammered this out, it makes us feel great that we can give something back. It’s a win, win, win in my opinion.”

It certainly was for Janet and Sarah who relished the opportunity to give back to their new community.

