Grants Pass Airport is working on extending their runway

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — As larger aircraft fly in to Grants Pass, the airport hopes to extend its runway.
The Federal Aviation Administration or FAA, has offered the airport a 400 foot extension.
However, the airport is hoping for a 1,500 foot extension in order to keep pilots and planes landing safely.
“We have a 4,000 foot long runway here at Grants Pass Airport which has served us well the last 6 decades, however, the aircraft that are currently being based here are larger and larger and require a longer runway to operate safely,” said the director of Josephine County Airports, Larry Graves.
The funding for this project would come from state grants along with lottery dollars from the city and county.
They hope to hear back from the FAA in the next couple months.
