Grants Pass announces Fall 2021 open burn window

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — The City of Grants Pass announced Wednesday the Fall 2021 Open Burn Window will be Saturday, November 6 through Sunday, November 14. Grants Pass residents can apply for burn permits online or in-person beginning Wednesday, November 3.
New this year, the city will offer burn permits through Grants Pass Fire Community Connect. Just sign up and receive your permit online. The city says it will be offering permits in person at 800 E Park St. starting Wednesday, November 3rd. Office hours are 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM and 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM.
The office will be closed Thursday, November 11th in observation of Veterans Day.
Burning is only allowed if the DEQ ventilation index for the airshed is 400 or greater. It is the responsibility of each person to check the airshed before burning; the most up-to-date airshed information is available by calling the Burn Line at 541-476-9663 option 3 after 7:00 am.
Madison LaBerge is the anchor of NBC5 News Weekends at 6 and 11. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Madison is originally from Albuquerque, New Mexico.
She loves living in the Pacific Northwest. She can’t get over “how green everything is!” When Madison is not at work, she looks for new and exciting cooking recipes and explores Southern Oregon.
Feel free to send her story ideas or the address of your favorite Mexican food restaurant!