Grants Pass bar loses liquor license temporarily due to COVID-19 restrictions

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A Grants Pass bar lost its liquor license temporarily over COVID-19 regulations.
The Oregon Liquor Control Commission cited Jammin Salmon for not following physical distancing and face covering rules. The OLCC says there were hundreds of people in and surrounding the building during a check and only about 10% of people were wearing facial coverings.
“When OLCC arrived on the scene that Jammin Salmon was more than packed to the gills. They had people spilling out their license premises onto the street nearby,” said OLCC Spokesperson, Mark Pettinger.
Jammin Salmon can still serve food for takeout or delivery, but is not allowed to sell any alcoholic beverages. That even includes if the alcohol is consumed off property. They also were cited for non-coronavirus regulations.
The State says over 3,600 Oregon businesses have been inspected since July 4, 2020 regarding face covering and physical distancing requirements, more than 93% passed the inspection.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]