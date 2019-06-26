Grants Pass bookstore looking for new owner

GRANTS PASS, Ore – For over 30 years, a Grants Pass husband and wife have been in the book business. Now, they are looking for someone new to take over.
Owning a bookstore was Karen Moore’s dream. So she and her husband, Robert, made it happen. 30 years later and they are putting their downtown Grants Pass store fronts on the market, but there’s a catch. They’re only interested in a potential new owner if they’re passionate about books and wish to continue their legacy.
“It’s been family from the beginning,” Karen Moore, owner, said.
Owners of ‘Oregon Books and Games’ and ‘The Rogue Reader’, Robert and Karen Moore, started their businesses from scratch.
“We built bookshelves and some of them are still being used today,” Robert Moore, owner, said.
However they’re more than just bookstores.
“We have been such an integral part of the community for so many years and so much of our own philosophy is to give back and help out,” Robert said.
Over the years the Moore’s, along with their bookstore dogs, have hosted everything from hiking lectures to high school reunions.
“A town this size to have a bookstore like this is unusual now,” Robert said.
Karen hasn’t been able to work for the last few years and with Robert turning 74, the two decided it was time.
“We’re not closing. We’re selling,” Robert said.
While they realize the process may take longer because of their special requirements, the Moore’s aren’t worried about being bored.
“Not having things to do is not going to be a problem. Plus he could read perhaps more. Ya know?” Karen said.
“Yeah. I’m always ten thousand books behind,” Robert said.
In addition to a new owner, the Moore’s are always looking for donated books. Every second Saturday they set up shop in their parking lot to sell thousands of books. So far this summer, they have raised thousands for non-profits.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.