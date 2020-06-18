Grants Pass brewery and taphouse expanding to 2nd location

Grants Pass, Ore — While many businesses are struggling to stay afloat during the pandemic, one Grants Pass brewery is celebrating it’s next step forward.
Weekend Beer Company opened it’s doors just over a year ago.
Like most local businesses, they’ve had a difficult time due to Covid-19.
Since inviting customers back in, the owners have seen an upswell of support and now they’re expanding to a second location.
“People have really embraced us as a business and as business owners and without that this wouldn’t be happening,” said Co-Owner and Brewer Brandon Crews.
The new, bigger location on Washington Street in Grants Pass will allow for more outdoor seating.
They hope to have the new spot ready for customers early next year.
Matt earned a Meteorology Certificate from Mississippi State University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Oregon. Before joining NBC5 News, Matt spent a year in Alexandria, Louisiana as a reporter and anchor for KALB News. Matt was also a production assistant at KEZI 9 News in Eugene and an intern at CNN.
In addition to being passionate about news and weather, Matt loves his Oregon Ducks, the outdoors, craft beer and time with his dogs.