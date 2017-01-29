Grants Pass Chamber of Commerce banquet

Grants Pass, Ore., — Several Josephine County businesses and community partners are being honored tonight at the annual Chamber of Commerce awards banquet.
The event awards those who have made a significant difference in business and the community at large in Grants Pass.
“It’s really our opportunity to recognize the business community and leaders and the successes happening in our community. So I’m really very excited.” said Chamber of Commerce CEO Colene Martin.
There are eight awards tonight, among them – the Lifetime Achievement award which is going to Harry Mackin.
Mackin has been in the Rogue Valley for the last 30 years and has served on many community boards, including as Chamber of Commerce president.
Business Excellence goes to Duro Last Roofing.
Dave Thomason is being honored with the Community Person award.
The Community Spirit award is going to the Four Rotary Clubs of Josephine County.
Rene Cardiff received the Fostering a Legacy For The Future award.
People’s Bank of Commerce received the Business Architecture award.
Karla McCafferty, Executive Director of Options for Southern Oregon received the Spears Commitment to Health award.
Rogue Barbers received the Rising Star award.