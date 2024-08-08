Grants Pass City Council address camping in parks

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Wednesday night the city of Grants Pass City Council held a listening session, deciding how to address camping in parks.

Back in June The Supreme Court ruled in favor of Grants Pass controversial homeless laws. On Wednesday the city discussed 5 possible campsites around grant passes, the Water Treatment plant, the police expansion lot, the East Park Street property, the Hillcrest Fire Station grass area, and the Riverside West Southeast Parcel.

Sites would include ADA bathrooms, hand washing stations, waste removal, fencing, and 2 sites would have security cameras. Implementing the camping regulations includes removing any campers in non-designated areas who camp for more than 24 hours, which could lead to an arrest.

“It would enact immediately however we would not start enforcing that and start the program until the injunction is lifted but it does provide us a tool that once the injunctions are lifted we can immediately move into following our code,” said Grants Pass City Manager, Aaron Cubic.

Combined the project for the 5 sites would cost the city more than $750,000 a year.

All city council members voted yes on the 5 measures. Ultimately prohibiting any camping in non-designated areas.

