Grants Pass City Council moving forward on Caveman Pool Renovation Project

GRANTS PASS, Ore.- The Grants Pass City Council moving forward on its project to renovate Caveman Pool.

During Monday’s City Council Workshop, councilors reviewed a new design plan for Caveman Pool estimated to cost $6.1 million.

The new design features many amenities such as a water slide, a zero-depth entry area with interactive water play toys, a three-meter dive tower, a dive board, and a four lane 25-yard lap swim area.

One of the few downsides is the proposed pool facility is smaller than the current pool.

Council Member Valerie Lovelace says the families in Grants Pass need better recreational facilities.

“I have watched many young families come into this community and leave because they don’t- we don’t have amenities for them. I think if we’re going to draw in young families, and I think that’s important that we do that, that we have amenities for them,” Lovelace said.

The current design plan would allow for around 240 people to use the pool a day.

Lovelace says as much as the city would love to spend more money on a larger facility, it’s just not realistic.

