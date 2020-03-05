Home
Grants Pass City Councilors expecting to vote on transitional housing

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Grants Pass City Council is considering a change to its ordinance on transitional housing.

If approved, requirements would be standardized for future transitional housing in city limits.

Recently, the council approved the development of Foundry Village, a community of tiny homes for the homeless in Grants Pass.

The City of Grants Pass says it’s unclear whether the vote will affect the approved development. Councilors are expected to vote on the change Wednesday night.

