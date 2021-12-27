Grants Pass community gathers Christmas gifts for Rachael Behnke’s 4 kids

Posted by Mariah Mills December 26, 2021

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — The community is banding together to gather gifts for the children of Rachael Behnke to help brighten their holiday.

The Grants Pass woman’s body was discovered Thursday, nearly two weeks after she went missing.

Her 4 sons were recently surprised with all sorts of christmas gifts, donated by Lil Pantry market and the community.

The community then delivered the gifts to the boys at their home.

Their uncle, Kevin Behnke, says the family wasn’t expecting the gifts or the outpouring of support they’ve received.

“They brought Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus over, and the kids showed up, it was really cool. I only saw videos of it, but they looked very happy and I saw my mom had a big smile, too – it’s just very meaningful that the community would do that for us,” he said.

Behnke says the family is grateful for the community’s support but asks for privacy, so they can grieve.

