Grants Pass considering sales tax and utility fee to fund public safety

Posted by Maximus Osburn January 16, 2024

MEDFORD, Ore. – The city of Grants Pass is continuing its efforts to make the community a safer place while trying to make some tough budget decisions this winter.

The city has been surveying residents about cost-cutting decisions for months now.

Now city officials are holding something of a town hall on the topic, next week.

Its calling it a ‘public safety listening and learning session’.

Over the past few years, Grants Pass has made more than four million dollars’ worth of cuts to its police and fire departments.

In November, we told you the city was looking at a number of different options, to cut into eight million dollars to get back on track.

We now know that it has two options being considered, to bring in new revenue.

They are a general sales tax, and utility fee.

Has an agenda filled with several key points officials wants to cover, including staff presentations on the potential tax and fee.

City council member Valerie Lovelace says it will be focused on providing answers to some tough questions.

“A discussion on why we’ve gotten where we’ve gotten, why is it we need the money we need to make our police whole again, and what options are we looking at to fix them,” voiced Lovelace.

The meeting will be held January 25th at six pm at the city council chambers.

Members of the public are urged to come out and help find a solution.

If you can’t make it to the meeting, the session will be streamed on the city of Grant Pass’ YouTube channel.

