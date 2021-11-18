Grants Pass discussing homeless options after urban campground is scuttled

Jenna King
Posted by by Jenna King November 17, 2021 1 Min Read
Last Updated:November 17, 2021

GRANTS PASS, Ore. —The city of Grants Pass is back to square one, in its plans to bring an urban campground to Josephine County’s largest city.

This comes after the non-profit, AllCare Community Foundation, told the city council last week, it was stepping back from its plan.

Originally planned for 1750 South East N Street, it would provide a place for homeless people to stay while offering case management programs.

Now, the city council says it’s planning a community roundtable discussion, to develop future ideas.

“Coming together to talk about the community could develop an urban campground and what the role of the city would add potentially grant funds,” says Grants Pass City Manager, Aaron Cubic.

A date for the meeting is not yet set. The round table discussion and public comment will be provided to the council, to make a future plan.

Jenna King
Jenna King
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network. When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.