Grants Pass Downs releases fall racing schedule

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass Downs starts training Monday, with opening day coming just two weeks later.
The fall meets will stick with the same Monday and Tuesday schedule, starting at 4 p.m. each day. There will be 18 dates in total, ending their season on November 10.
Staff will be following new rules regarding COVID-19 safety measures. Staff is required to wear masks and spectators are strongly encouraged to wear them. There will be a 200 person limit on racing days.
