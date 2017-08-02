Grants Pass economy rated number #2 for employment growth in the state

Grants Pass, Ore.- Good news if you’re looking for a job. In Grants Pass business is booming for a variety of reasons and the community couldn’t be happier about it.
In the place where you ‘Live Rogue’ and the home of Dutch Bros it’s also the city with the second highest growing growth rate of jobs in the state according the Oregon Department of Employment.
Colene Martin of the Grants Pass Chamber of Commerce credits several factors for the upward economic trend. Among them all, she says healthcare businesses in the area and crowd favorite Dutch Bros are key players. She says it’s also because of Grants Pass’ unique features.
“We’ve got a historic downtown which so nice to have because so many communities don’t have that.”
The Wild Rogue Emporium is part of that downtown core and has seen the economic improvement, and felt it firsthand. Today marked its’ third year in business.
Owner Jan Bertaggia says their first year was pretty slow and the second year they thought was dynamic. But their third year has been phenomenal.
At the Wild Rogue Emporium revenue has gone up more than 30% in the past year.
“We often hear locals says how depressed Grants Pass is. It’s not. It’s alive and thriving,”Bertaggia says.
Wild Rogue customer and Grants Pass local Bricen Hull agrees.
“It’s worth it. It’s the best. You can shop wherever you want!”