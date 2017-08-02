Home
Grants Pass economy rated number #2 for employment growth in the state

Grants Pass, Ore.- Good news if you’re looking for a job. In Grants Pass business is booming for a variety of reasons and the community couldn’t be happier about it.

In the place where you ‘Live Rogue’ and the home of Dutch Bros it’s also the city with the second highest growing growth rate of jobs in the state according the Oregon Department of Employment.

Colene Martin of the Grants Pass Chamber of Commerce credits several factors for the upward economic trend. Among them all, she says healthcare businesses in the area and crowd favorite Dutch Bros are key players. She says it’s also because of Grants Pass’ unique features.

