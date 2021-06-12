Home
Grants Pass educators sue school district over alleged 1st Amendment violations

GRANT PASS, Ore. – The Grants Pass educators who were put on administrative leave after voicing their opinions on LGBTQ+ policies are suing the school district.

North Middle School teacher Katie Medart and Assistant Principal Rachel Damiano filed a lawsuit in federal court this week. They are suing over alleged First Amendment violations, including freedom of speech and religion. The suit states school district officials knew about the I Resolve movement. It said it wasn’t an issue until the videos went viral.

“If the district is going to be inclusive they need to be truly inclusive. Which is respecting the rights and feelings of Christians and other individuals who may be on the other side of this issue,” said Ray Hacke, Damiano, and Medart’s attorney.

Their attorney told NBC5 News Medart had a pre-termination hearing this week. Something he said is just a formality, but neither educator has been fired.

NBC5 News reached out to Grants Pass School District 7. Representative, Kristin Hosfelt said they can’t comment on pending litigation.

The school district hired an outside firm to investigate the educators’ actions it has not been publicly discussed.

