Grants Pass H.S. Student holds rally against ‘I Resolve’

“We’re doing this for students out there who can’t speak up against these issues,” said Deenie Bulyalart, a junior at the school.
Two Grants Pass educators created the movement in April.
RELATED: Grants Pass educators ‘not at work’ after speaking out against proposed LGBTQ+ bill
It asks local, state, and federal leaders to adopt several principles and policies that are not inclusive of LGBTQ+ students, including that there are only two anatomical gender presentations – male and female.
“I want students and youth and anyone out there who’s part of the LGBTQ community to know that it may not seem like it in our community, but there are people like me who will support you as much as you need,” said Bulyalart.
She says the goal of the rally is to create real change and inclusion since she feels the school district provides students with what she calls empty promises.
Grants Pass School District 7 has been considering recommendations by the superintendent to terminate the two educators who started the movement, even hiring a private investigator to look at comments made by them over social media.
“It’s so incredible to see that we can actually start speaking up and showing our kids that it’s okay to be who they are,” said Southern Oregon Coalition for Racial Equity’s Kayla Wade.
Around 30 people were at the event.
“My one hope for this is for people to understand that we’re human, as well, and as much as you fight us we continue to push for our rights,” Bulyalart said.
The school board is set to announce the results of the investigation this Thursday.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.