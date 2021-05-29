Home
Grants Pass H.S. students install historic bell tower on campus

GRANTS PASS, Ore. —Grants Pass High School students installed a historic bell tower, that they built themselves, on-campus Friday. The restoration of the 183-year old bell was done by welding fabrication students.

The group came up with the idea for the project back in October and each submitted ideas. The final design incorporated ideas from all 3 designs.

The welding class even got some support from their Caveman mascots during the installation.

“We just kept talking about how neat it was that we get to bring something that’s probably the oldest thing on this campus by far, and bring it front and center for everybody to see every day and it sounds great,” said Jake Leair, Welding & Fabrication Instructor at the high school.

The team will start on the brickwork around the bell next week.

